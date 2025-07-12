Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

View Our Latest Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.