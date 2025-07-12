Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

