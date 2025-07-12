Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Lowered by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group comprises approximately 5.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,421,979,000 after purchasing an additional 87,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,540.77 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,553.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,453.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,373.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,561.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $31,801,615.80. This trade represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,480. This represents a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.