Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 2,071.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 292.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kenvue by 77.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

