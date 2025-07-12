Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $529,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,766,000 after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,640 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $164.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.90. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

