Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,917 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,704 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after purchasing an additional 897,140 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,118,000 after purchasing an additional 667,261 shares during the period. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,048,000.

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $36.03 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

