Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,107.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.70 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

