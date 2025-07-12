American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $282.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

