ARK & TLK Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

