American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

