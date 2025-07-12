B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 15,000 Shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $293.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Open Lending Corporation has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jessica E. Buss bought 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,640.78. This represents a 38.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

