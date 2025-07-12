iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,182,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,448,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

