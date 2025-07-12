IFC Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,029,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.79.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $527.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.64 and its 200-day moving average is $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

