Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $287,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PAA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.