Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Sells 646 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

