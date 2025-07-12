IFC Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

IFC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

