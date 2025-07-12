IFC Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFC Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VNQ opened at $89.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.