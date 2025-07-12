Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,345,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,498,000 after acquiring an additional 568,425 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,233,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,120,000 after buying an additional 52,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after buying an additional 866,519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,247,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,729,000 after buying an additional 319,205 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,197,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.