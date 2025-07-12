Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $39,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,128 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,587,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 160,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 158,569 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $287.65 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $289.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

