Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,871 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after buying an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after buying an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,501,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

