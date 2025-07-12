iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.1%

BATS QUAL opened at $183.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

