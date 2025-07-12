7,893 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $127.32 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $129.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

