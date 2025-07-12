iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is MA Private Wealth’s 7th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $23,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

