Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $523.69 and last traded at $521.45, with a volume of 3240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $519.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.43.

The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teledyne Technologies last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. Teledyne Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,725,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

