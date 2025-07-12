Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

