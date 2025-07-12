Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Up 16.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) traded up 16.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.17 and last traded at C$8.90. 883,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 663,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EFR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Energy Fuels from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Energy Fuels news, Senior Officer Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$27,847.92. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$1,572,534.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,475. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.