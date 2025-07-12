Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Up 16.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) traded up 16.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.17 and last traded at C$8.90. 883,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 663,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.
A number of research firms recently commented on EFR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Energy Fuels from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
In other Energy Fuels news, Senior Officer Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$27,847.92. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$1,572,534.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,475. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.
