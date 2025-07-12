Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 28.8% – Here’s Why

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 28.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.18). 2,943,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,253% from the average session volume of 125,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.25).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.87.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

