Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 22,758 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,758 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,016,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 669,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 211,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,081 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

