Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $188,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

