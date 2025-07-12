Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

GSEW stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

