Mathes Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

