BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1%

BLK opened at $1,102.63 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $996.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.61.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,132.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

