Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

DFP stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.1174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

