Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises about 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $847.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

