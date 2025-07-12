Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 137.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,618,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $184.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
