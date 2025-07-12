Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 137.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,618,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $184.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.