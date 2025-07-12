Realta Investment Advisors Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Get Our Latest Report on BK

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.