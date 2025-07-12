iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up 1.0% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

