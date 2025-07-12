Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after buying an additional 73,488 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.84 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

