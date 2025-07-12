FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 40 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $437.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $438.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.