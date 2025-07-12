Realta Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 207,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.75. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

