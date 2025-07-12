Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 125 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after purchasing an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $514,609,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,540. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.