Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

NYSE C opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

