Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $747.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $733.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.70. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $870.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

