iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

IVW stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $111.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

