Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.12.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1%

PH opened at $715.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $720.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.