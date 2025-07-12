Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 57 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $15,892,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,381,484 shares in the company, valued at $147,311,656,684.20. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock valued at $209,055,386. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $227.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

