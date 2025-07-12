Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

