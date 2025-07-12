State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 44.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.0%

HLT stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $277.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.