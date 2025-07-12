MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.59 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.