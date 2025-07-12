State of Michigan Retirement System Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.55.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $565.12 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.74 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

